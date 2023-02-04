| Keep Your Rs 10 Note Handy To Catch Exclusive Glimpse Of Farzi

Keep your Rs 10 note handy to catch exclusive glimpse of ‘Farzi’

Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting February 10.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:42 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of the premiere of the highly-anticipated crime thriller ‘Farzi’, Prime Video has unveiled a unique activity to bring the series closer to the masses. The streaming service is giving the audience an exclusive 5-minute glimpse of the series; all you need to do is keep Rs 10 note handy.

Starting on February 2, the audience can scan Rs 10 note at ‘farzi10.com’. Once the note is scanned, the audience will receive a QR code, which, if further scanned, will take the audience to an exclusive video clip from ‘Farzi’.

Video link:

Along with Shahid Kapoor, ‘Farzi’ features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting February 10.

https://www.farzi10.com/