Prime Video announces blockbuster entertainment line-up for Prime Day 2024

Viewers can enjoy the highly-anticipated Season 3 of the mega Indian Original series ‘Mirzapur’ (Hindi) that premieres on July 5.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 06:29 PM

Hyderabad: Prime Video unveils an exciting selection of highly anticipated Indian and international series and movies in multiple languages for Prime members in the lead-up to Prime Day 2024 on July 20 and 21.

Viewers can enjoy the highly-anticipated Season 3 of the mega Indian Original series ‘Mirzapur’ (Hindi) that premieres on July 5 with the battle for the throne of Mirzapur intensifying even further this season, as well as the global blockbuster Original series ‘The Boys’ (English) Season 4 that has fresh episodes dropping every week all the way up to Prime Day.

Prime Day celebrations kicked off weeks in advance on Prime Video with keenly awaited movies and series like the documentary ‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’ (English) that follows Roger Federer in the last 12 days of his professional career, dystopian thriller ‘Civil War’ (English), social drama ‘PT Sir’ (Tamil), the critically-acclaimed ‘Naach Ga Ghuma’ (Marathi), heist comedy ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ (Telugu), historical Original series ‘My Lady Jane’ (English), direct-to-service comedy drama ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ (Hindi), and action comedy entertainer ‘Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’ (Tamil) – all titles currently available to watch.

Prime Day celebrations don’t end here as Prime Video is also set to premiere the action thriller film ‘Garudan’ (Tamil) on July 3, romcom ‘Space Cadet’ (English) on July 4, and spy comedy ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ (English) on July 18.

Amazon India returns with its much-awaited Prime Day on July 20 and 21. Prime members get ready to discover joy with big savings, great deals, new launches from leading brands, small and medium businesses, blockbuster entertainment and much more.