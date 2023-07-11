Keerthana’s brace puts Nalgonda in semis of Women’s Inter-District Football Championship

Keethana scored a brace as Nalgonda defeated Karimnagar to book a spot in the semifinal of Women’s Inter-District Football Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Keethana scored a brace as Nalgonda defeated Karimnagar to book a spot in the semifinal of Women’s Inter-District Football Championship

Hyderabad: Keethana scored a brace as Nalgonda defeated Karimnagar to book a spot in the semifinal of the 9th Women’s State sub-junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship at Nizamabad District Police Ground, on Tuesday.

In another match, Lithika scored a hat-trick as Rangareddy downed Wanaparthy 3-0. However, her team failed to reach the semifinals. In the other ties, Keethana scored a brace as Nalgonda cruised past Kareemnagar 3-0. Mahabubnagar edged past Khamam 1-0. The hosts Nizamabad beat Adilabad 2-0 with the help of goals from Jahnavi and Sai Sameeksha.

Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Adilabad have booked their spots in the semifinals.

Results: Rangareddy 3 (Lithika 3) bt Wanaparthy 0; Mahaboobnagar 1 (Hema 1) bt Khammam 0; Nizamabad 2 (Jahnavi 1, Sai Sameeksha 1) bt Adilabad 0; Nalgonda 3 (Keethana 2, Honey 1) bt Karimnagar 0.