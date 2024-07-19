Keesara MPDO urges HMDA Commissioner to reduce width of Ghatkesar-Shampirpet road to 100 feet

The MPDO urged to modify 200 feet road, from Ghatkesar to Shamirpet mandal into a 100 feet road, which will go a long way in saving the lands and livelihood of poor farmers and residents in the nearby villages.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 09:33 PM

Hyderabad: The Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) Keesara, Medchal-Malkajgiri district in a memorandum on Friday urged Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), to modify a 200 feet road, from Ghatkesar to Shamirpet mandal into a 100 feet road in the HMDA master plan, which will go a long way in saving the lands and livelihood of poor farmers and residents in the nearby villages.

In the memorandum submitted to HMDA Commissioner, the MPDO said “The road from Ghatkesar to Shamirpet mandal passing through Bhogaram, Keesara and Thimmaipally villages in Keesara mandal, has been identified as 200 feet road in HMDA master Plan.

Keeping in view of lands of poor farmers and houses of residents of Keesara mandal villages, the general body of Mandal Praja Parishad, Keesra had unanimously resolved that the said road may be identified and modified as 100 feet road instead of 200 feet road in HMDA master plan,” the letter to HMDA Commissioner said.

The general body meeting of MPP, Keesara was held on February 2, 2024 in which it was unanimously resolved by the members that the road must be modified as 100 feet road instead of 200 feet road in the HMDA master plan.