KGBV school flooded, students shifted

KGBV school in Kammarpally mandal center was flooded due to heavy downpour on Thursday and the students were shifted to the MPDO office next to it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

KGBV school in Kammarpally mandal center was flooded due to heavy downpour on Thursday and the students were shifted to the MPDO office next to it.

Nizamabad:The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya(KGBV) school in Kammarpally mandal center was flooded due to heavy downpour on Thursday and the students were shifted to the MPDO office next to it.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited the MPDO office and spoke to the students and asked the authorities and the local sarpanch to arrange food and other requirements for them.

The Minister asked the authorities to send them to their native places after the flood subsided. Meanwhile, Sriram Sagar Project(SRSP) officials have asked fishermen not to go fishing in backwaters. People and farmers were advised not to go near overflowing streams and ponds and avoid traveling in heavy rain.