Vemulawada MPDO suspended for misusing funds

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Vemulawada Mandal Parish Development Officer (MPDO) N Naresh Anand was suspected for misusing funds and neglecting duties.

Vemulawada Mandal Praja Parishad president Boora Vajramma made allegations against MPDO stating that the latter was misusing funds and neglecting duties. Based on the allegation, Collector Anurag Jayathi ordered for enquiry and deployed Zilla Parishad Deputy Executive Officer to probe the incident.

It was established in the preliminary investigation that MPDO had misappropriated Rs 2 lakh from general funds of Vemulawadaa MPP besides neglecting duties. Based on the enquiry report, Collector on Saturday issued orders by placing MPDO under suspension.