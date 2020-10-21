Keesara police saves life of man who attempts suicide

The man, identified as Somula Kumar (55), a painter by profession and a resident of RGK Colony, was reportedly depressed after an argument with his wife

Hyderabad: A man, who allegedly attempted to die suicide by jumping into the Kotha Cheruvu near Keesara was rescued by the patrol mobile staff of the Keesara police here on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, identified as Somula Kumar (55), a painter by profession and a resident of RGK Colony, was reportedly depressed after an argument with his wife and came to the lake in an inebriated condition with the intention of ending his life. However, local residents who noticed him immediately alerted the Keesara police, following which Sub-inspector Raju and home guard Nagaraju rushed to the spot.

“They jumped into the lake and pulled Somula Kumar to the shore with the help of local residents. They then administered first-aid,” police said, adding that the man regained consciousness a little later, after which he was handed over to his family.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the cops for their timely response and said they would be suitably rewarded.

