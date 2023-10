Kerala blast tragedy: Amit Shah directs NIA, NSG to start probe

By ANI Published Date - 01:00 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) to rush teams to Kerala and start an investigation after one person died and several others were injured in multiple explosions in Kochi’s Kalamassery on Sunday.

The Home Minister also took stock of the situation in the state over the phone with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier in a statement, CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, saying, “It’s a very, very unfortunate incident.” “It’s a very very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials in Ernakulam are there. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We will get more details only after the investigation. As of now, one person has died. Some are in hospital. I will talk later after getting the details,” the CM said in a statement.

Also, Health Minister Veena George has directed all hospitals to alert health workers, who are on leave, to return immediately.

Veena George has also instructed the Director of the Health Department and Director of the Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment for those injured in the explosion, a statement issued by the Health Minister’s office said.

According to the police, multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi district of Kerala on Sunday morning.

Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9 am and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next hour.

Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27.

According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place.

