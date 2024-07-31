Kerala Health Minister Veena George injured in accident en route Wayanad

Car rams two-wheeler, comes to a stop after hitting electric post near Manjeri

By IANS Published Date - 31 July 2024, 10:25 AM

Kozhikode: Kerala Health Minister Veena George, who was on her way to the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, met with an accident and is presently being treated at the State-run Medical College, Manjeri.

According to official sources, the car rammed a two-wheeler and came to a stop after hitting an electric post near Manjeri.

Journalist-turned-CPI-M legislator George has suffered minor injuries in her hand and head and is expected to resume her journey to the landslide areas later in the day.

The person who was driving the two-wheeler is also being treated for injuries.