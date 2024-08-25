HYDRAA demolitions inspired by Bhagavat Gita, says Revanth

25 August 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday claimed that the demolitions by HYDRAA were inspired by the Bhagavat Gita, and that none would be spared, even if they were part of his government.

Speaking at the Anantha Shesha Sthapana of Hare Krishna Heritage Tower at Kokapet here on Sunday, Revanth Reddy donned a slightly philosophical garb, extensively quoting from the Bhagavad Gita to justify his actions using HYDRAA. Stating that during Kurukshetra battle, when Arjuna was reluctant to fight against his own relatives, Lord Sri Krishna had convinced him to fulfill his responsibilities in the better interest of the world, Revanth Reddy said he was facing a similar situation now.

“I am aware that the palatial buildings are owned by people, who can influence governments, some could also be directly involved in the government and some are those who can influence the society. But none of these will deter me,” he said, adding that the demolition drive was not connected to politics nor targeted at any political leader. It was about the future generations and offering nature’s wealth to them.

If we fail in this endeavour, nature will take revenge on us, he said, citing the natural calamities in Chennai, Uttarakhand and the recent Wayanad landslides too.

“All the pressures exerted will be ignored and stern action will be initiated against those who have encroached the lakes,” he said.

Last summer, there was a drinking water issue due to scanty supply from River Krishna and Godavari. Water was supplied through Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar in the city, he said, adding that a few personalities had constructed farm houses right next to the twin reservoirs.

The drainage lines were connected to Gandipet (Osman Sagar) and drainage was being released into Gandipet and Himayat Sagar. The same water was being supplied to people, he said, stating that those unauthorized structures could not be spared.

Interestingly, as Revanth Reddy spoke, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy was also on the dais. The former Minister is allegedly among those who have a palatial structure near Himayat Sagar.

“Despite the pressure from multiple quarters and friends owning farm houses, none will be spared by HYDRAA. We commit mistakes in our daily routine without our knowledge and to correct the balance sheet, we have to do some good works. And demolition of unauthorized structures in the lakes is being done only with good intentions,” Revanth Reddy said.