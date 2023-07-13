Keystone Basketball League: Delhi Public School register easy win over Tatva Global

Delhi Public School, Hyderabad registered an easy 54-10 win over Tatva Global in the under grade 10 girls division tie

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School, Hyderabad registered an easy 54-10 win over Tatva Global in the under grade 10 girls division tie in the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Thursday.

In the other matches, Birla Open Minds cruised past Future Kids School 39-15. Tatva Global scored a thrilling 42 – 41 win over The Future Kids in the boys category. Chirec International beat Silver Oaks 63-25 with Anirudh and Shritar scoring crucial 16 and 14 points respectively.

Results: Under Grade 10 Boys: Tatva Global 42 (Nischith 12) bt Future Kids School 41 (Arnav 11, Anirudh 10), Chirec International 63 (Anirudh 16, Shritar 14, Adhityesh 10) bt Silver Oaks 25; Girls: Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 54 (Rakshitha 13, Misha 10) bt Tatva Global 10; Birla Open Minds 39 bt Future Kids School 15.