Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav: Traffic diversions in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 04:05 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the festivities to be held at Khairatabad Ganesh pandal, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the surroundings.

Accordingly, traffic coming from VV Statue towards Mint Compound via Rajiv Gandhi statue will not be allowed and diverted at Rajiv Gandhi Statue towards Nirankari junction. The traffic coming from Saifabad old PS towards Bada Ganesh via. Rajdoot lane will not be allowed and diverted at Rajdoot lane towards Iqbal Minar.

Likewise, traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Mint Compound lane will not be allowed and diverted at Mint Lane entrance towards Telugu Talli junction. Traffic coming from NTR Marg/Khairatabad flyover/Necklace Road towards Mint Compound will be diverted at Necklace Rotary towards Telugu Taalli junction or Khairatabad flyover.

Similarly, traffic from Nirankari via. Khairatabad Post Office lane towards Khairatabad railway gate will be diverted at Post Office towards Saifabad old PS junction.

Expected traffic congestion:

As a large number of devotees are expected especially on weekends and other public holidays, traffic congestion is expected at the following junctions viz., Khairatabad, Shadan College, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Mint Compound, and Necklace Rotary. Hence, the commuters are requested to avoid these routes.

Parking Places:

Ambedkar Square Parking place beside IMAX Theatre – NTR Garden parking places – Saraswathi Vidya Mandir High School – Race course Road parking Place.

In case of any emergency during travel, the commuters are requested to call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.