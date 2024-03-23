Khammam: 59 SBIT students bag jobs in placement drive

Khammam: As many as 59 students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) have been selected for jobs in an e-learning platform EdVedha in a campus placement drive, informed the college chairman Gundala Krishna.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri said that 276 students participated in the drive organised under the aegis of ICT Academy and 59 students got jobs. So far 297 students have already secured jobs in this academic year and it was a matter of pride for the college.

EdVedha has signed MoU with AICTE and conducting the placement drive with the cooperation of the academy was a great opportunity for the college students, the college principal Dr. G Raj Kumar said. The students selected for business development internship would get an annual pay package of Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh upon completion of three months internship, he said.

The company HR executive B. Rajeshwari, CMO Ram Kumar, team lead Akshaya, Anwar, college vice principal Dr. K. Amit Bindhaj, academic directors, Gandham Srinivasa Rao, Dr. AVV Siva Prasad and others were present.