Khammam: Bhatti asks officials to procure land for International Schools

In order to invest in human resources, it was decided to establish an International School in every mandal headquarters in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Bhatti Vikramarka takes part in a Praja Palana programme at Banigandlapadu of Yerrupalem mandal in the Khammam district on Saturday. Source: X

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed revenue officials to procure lands for establishing an International School in each mandal in the district.

Taking part in a Praja Palana programme at Banigandlapadu of Yerrupalem mandal in the district on Saturday, he said education and health would be given priority. In order to invest in human resources, it was decided to establish an International School in every mandal headquarters in the State. Along with providing transport facility to the students at the International School, lunch would be arranged. The State government would take the responsibility of making Telangana students excel in the present day competitive world.

The opposition parties want the implementation of six guarantees announced by the Congress party to fail but the government would not let the dreams of the opposition come true. The government would overcome all the financial difficulties and implement the six guarantees, he noted. Not even a month has passed since the formation of the Congress government. But the BRS leaders criticising the government for failing to implement the six guarantees, he said adding that a white paper was released in the Assembly to make the people aware of the financial situation in the State.

Vikramarka said the Congress government had the credit of paying salaries to the employees on the first date after overcoming financial difficulties. The government would create wealth and share it with the people. Praja Palana was meant for the budget preparation required for the implementation of the six guarantees. Education system would be developed for the skill development of Telangana youth besides providing employment opportunities, he stated.

He said the Congress government would take all steps to provide quality electricity to the public for 24 hours. Steps were being taken to explore alternative ways of power generation in accordance with the future needs of the people of the State.

Later reviewing the progress of Mission Bhagiratha works, he directed irrigation officials to prepare proposals for the completion of the left and right canals of Kattaleru Project in Madhira constituency. He told officials to stop the bills and blacklist the contractor who was negligent in the maintenance of the Jalimudi project and for failing to complete the works.