Khammam: 12 students of RJC Degree College get NCC ‘B’ Certificate

There were around 104 NCC cadets in the college and of them 12 students appeared for NCC ‘B’ certificate exams conducted recently in Warangal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 07:58 PM

Khammam: As many as 12 students of RJC Degree College in Khammam have received NCC ‘B’ certificates, informed the college chairman Gundala Krishna.

There were around 104 NCC cadets in the college and of them 12 students appeared for NCC ‘B’ certificate exams conducted recently in Warangal. The cadets belong to Khammam NCC 11 Telangana Battalion (Army wing), he said.

Krishna said it was commendable that the students of the college have succeeded in the examinations and congratulated the cadets for showing excellence in the exams. RJC students were trained regularly. The certificate would help the students to avail reservations under NCC quota.

Along with education the college management and faculty were working hard to train the students in activities like NCC and make them the best citizens, he said. The college principal A. Lingaiah, junior college principal S Lakshmipati, NCC in-charge Gautami also congratulated the students.