Khammam city to now host national level tennis tournaments

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:26 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Three tennis courts with synthetic surfaces similar to Australian tennis courts developed at Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam.

Khammam: Good news for sportspersons and lawn tennis lovers Khammam city can now host national level tennis tournaments which are now limited to Hyderabad.

Thanks to the State government’s efforts in developing sports infrastructure in tier-2 cities like Khammam and the initiative of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, three lawn tennis courts with international standards are being readied at Sardar Patel Stadium in the city.

The tennis courts with synthetic surfaces, similar to Australian tennis courts, developed in a spacious sports complex at the stadium. The tennis complex is developed with Rs 93 lakh provided by Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS).

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Youth and Sports Officer (DYSO) M Parandhama Reddy informed that the tennis courts work is completed and construction of spectators gallery, washrooms and other facilities will be completed in a month’s time.

According to All India Tennis Association (AITA) norms for any city to host a national level tennis tournament it is mandatory to have at least three tennis courts with national standards in a sports complex.

Since there are three tennis courts available in Khammam the city can host national events. Flood lighting system is also installed at the tennis courts complex so that day and night matches can be organised, the DYSO explained.

Parandhama Reddy further informed that there are around 40 trained tennis players in the city and there is a qualified coach Kailash to train the players. The inauguration of the tennis complex may take place after a month, he added.

Minister Ajay Kumar stated that the government has been promoting sports and games. Sardar Patel Stadium is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to offer the best training to the local sportspersons enabling them to excel at state and national events.

Facilities such as skating rink, cricket turf wicket and athletics sand track have already been developed at the stadium with an expenditure of Rs 1.31 crore, Ajay Kumar informed.

Sports Authority of India has recently approved setting up Khelo India Centres in the city to train archers. All these will contribute to develop Khammam city as a sporting hub in the State, he added.