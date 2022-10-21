Focus on infrastructure, rural talent: SATS chief

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Venkateshwar Reddy further added they are making every effort to make the State the nucleus of Indian sports creating stadiums in every village

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy said that the State, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is focusing on creating infrastructure throughout the rural Telangana and providing a platform for talented youth to showcase their talent.

Venkateshwar Reddy further added they are making every effort to make the State the nucleus of Indian sports creating stadiums in every village. “On the directions of our Chief Minister, we started building stadiums in every village. Around Rs 5 lakh is being spent on ground in each village. Steps are afoot to build the Sports Village in Gajwel as well.

With the help of Minister Harish Rao, we have also pooled 20 acre land for it and prepared a blueprint for the Sports Village with Rs 50 cr estimation. Football, hockey, wrestling, athletics are few disciplines among 18 others the stadium, once comes into being, will accommodate,” Venkateshwar Reddy said.

He further revealed that a mini indoor stadium, with Rs 1.59 crore has been built in Mahabubnagar district in Devarkadra constituency in Allipuram. It has wooden floors, four badminton courts, two table tennis courts, synthetic track, kabaddi, chess, gymnastics, basketball and volleyball courts.

“With the help of MP M Srininvas Reddy, we are going to start boxing, weightlifting and gym halls with Rs 50 lakh,” the SATS chief revealed. He further requested corporates to adopt one game each for the development and hoped the new Sports Policy will put Telangana among sporting giants like Odisha and Haryana.