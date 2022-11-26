Telangana a beacon of innovation for country: Puvvada

Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar inspects an exhibit at District Science Fair at Yellandu in Kothagudem district on Saturday

Khammam: Telangana has become a beacon of innovation for the country under the leadership of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the JNNSMEE District Science Fair-2022 at Singareni Collieries Aided High School at Yellandu in the district on Saturday, he said technological zeal should be developed in children from the school level so that they could easily acquire knowledge of new technologies.

He said that the State government was working hard to create a favourable environment for the development of startups in the State. T-Hub in Hyderabad, the world’s biggest innovation centre, leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem. Telangana’s startup policy was a model for the country.

Ajay Kumar noted that organising such science fairs at the school level helps students to develop interest in science, technology and research. He told students to draw inspiration from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who was born in a very poor family, studied hard, grew up to be a missile man and later became the President of India and set high goals from the student age.

Around 650 students displayed exhibits on the topics of information and communication technology, environmental materials, health, hygiene, transport-inventions, environment-sustainable changes, historical development with current inventions and mathematics.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MP Maloth Kavitha, MLC Tatha Madhusudhan, MLA Haripriya Naik, district Collector Anudeep D, SP Dr.Vineeth G and others participated in the programme.

Later in the day Ajay Kumar inaugurated Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies (TIFA) scanning machine at District General Hospital in Khammam. The facility established with Rs 1 crore would help to detect defects of the foetus during early weeks of pregnancy and to take remedial measures, he said.

The new facility could scan 20, 000 pregnant women per month and people should take advantage of the facility. TIFA scanning which costs Rs 2000 to 3000 in private hospitals would be available free of charge in government hospitals, he said.