Khammam Collector directs officials to speed up 2BHK works

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Collector VP Gautham having lunch with students at a school at Mallemadugu village in Khammam district on Tuesday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham directed the officials to speed up construction of double bedroom houses in the district. The Collector visited the house’s construction sites under Khammam Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. He inspected the progress of construction of 96 houses at YSR Nagar, 144 houses at Allipur and 192 houses being constructed at Mallemadugu village.

Gautham suggested increasing the number of workers to expedite the construction work. He also inspected the KCR Colony where the house’s construction was completed and handed over to the beneficiaries. He made a house-to-house visit inspecting whether the beneficiaries were staying in the houses. He interacted with a resident Sheikh Biya and enquired about the facilities at the colony. The resident said they were being supplied electricity and drinking water without any problem.

Earlier in the day Gautham inspected the works undertaken under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi works At Mandal Praja Parishad Primary School and Zilla Praja Parishad High School at Mallemadugu village in Khammam Urban mandal. The Collector had lunch with primary school children and inquired about their studies going on and about the facilities being provided to them. Noticing that the television was not in use at Primary School, he asked why it was not being used.

As the school staff answered that the TV was not working, the Collector checked the TV and showed the settings and how to use it. He said that electric lighting and fans should be arranged on priority basis in the school and told the officials to speed up works under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi.