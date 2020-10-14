Khammam Collector tells officials to assess crop loss

Collector visited several rain-affected villages in Tallada, Kallur, Penuballi and Sathupalli mandals

Khammam: The District Collector RV Karnan directed Revenue, Agriculture and Irrigation department officials to take up survey to assess losses caused by the heavy rains and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

He visited several villages affected by rains in Tallada, Kallur, Penuballi and Sathupalli mandals in the district on Wednesday. The Collector inspected the damaged roads and standing crops along with the local officials.

Karnan held a meeting of officials at Sathupalli DCC Bank and told them to prepare reports on agriculture as well as horticulture crop loss. Municipal officials were instructed to clear clogged drains and to carry out sanitation works for the prevention of viral fevers.

The officials have to take immediate measures to avoid loss of life and property in low-lying areas. Mandal level officials should caution the public not to travel in flood affected areas, the Collector noted.

He inspected the breach caused by floods in the left canal of Bethupalli tank at Sathupalli and directed the irrigation officials to take up urgent steps to carry out works to repair the breach. Similarly the loss caused by the breach should also be assessed, he said.

The Collector was accompanied by irrigation official S Narsimha Rao, Sathupalli Municipal Chairman Mahesh, Municipal Commissioner Sujatha, RDO Satyanarayana and local Tahsildars.

345 villages affected

The District Agriculture Officer Vijaya Nirmala informed that around 53,358 farmers in 345 villages were affected due to the cyclonic rains in Khammam district. Paddy in about 38,111 acres, cotton in 37,227 acres and red gram in 26 acres was damaged as per preliminary reports.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem standing crops in about 8,313 acres in 67 villages were damaged affecting as many as 4,198 farmers. Paddy in about 7,212 acres, cotton 686 acres and chilli in 260 acres was damaged, informed the District Collector MV Reddy.

Man crossing weir washed away

Meanwhile, the rains have claimed a life in erstwhile Khammam. The body of a man Mallela Ravi, who was washed away on Tuesday while crossing the overflowing weir of Rathoni tank, was found on Wednesday in Penuballi mandal.

