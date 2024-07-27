Khammam Collectorate being adorned with Cheriyal Nakashi art

Collector Muzammil Khan interacting with artists engaged in Nakashi art work at the IDOC.

Khammam: The integrated district offices complex (IDOC) in Khammam is being adorned with the famous Cheriyal Nakashi painting.

The initiative was taken by District Collector Muzammil Khan, who wanted to decorate the entrance of the IDOC building with the traditional art work. Eight nakashi artists from Cheriyal in Siddipet are engaged in the task.

An artist, D Rakesh, who inherited the Nakashi art from his ancestors, told Telangana Today that the art work represents Telangana culture and village life style. The six day task would be completed on Sunday and once complete the art work would give a new look to the IDOC.

Rakesh, who is the son of national award winning Nakashi artist, Nakash Vaikuntam, stated that his family has been engaged in Nakashi art and scroll painting for several generations. In the past scroll painting was done on long scrolls but now they are being drawn on smaller scrolls as well as on wooden boards to fit on walls in residences.

It might be noted that the IDOC located at V Venkatayapalem near Khammam was inaugurated by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on January 18, 2023 along with Chief Ministers of Kerala, Punjab and Delhi, Pinarayi Vijayan, Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal.

The IDOC was constructed in an area of 20.10 acres with an expenditure of Rs 53.20 crore. It was equipped with an innovative solar power plant which doubles as a parking shed on which solar panels were fitted.

The 200 kilowatt power plant meant to generate 800 to 1000 kilowatt hours of power which would be available for daily needs at the IDOC and was synchronized with the electrical grid last July.

Khammam collectorate is the first one in the country fully powered by solar energy. Cheriyal art form on IDOC walls would be an added attraction.