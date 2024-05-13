Siddipet: 75-year-old woman dies after casting vote in Cheriyal

After casting the vote, she complained about chest pain and collapsed, leaving everyone in the polling station in shock.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 07:48 PM

Siddipet: An elderly woman, I Sarojana (75) who cast her vote, died of a heart attack while walking out of the polling station at Boys High School in Cheriyal town on Monday. She was a resident of Peddamma Gadda area had walked to the polling station with the help of her family members. After casting the vote, she complained about chest pain and collapsed, leaving everyone in the polling station in shock. Her family members said she insisted on casting her vote though it was very hot. Cheriyal town falls under the Jangaon assembly segment, which is part of the Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha Constituency.