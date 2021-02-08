Khammam: Deputy sarpanch and his wife die in suicide pact

The deceased were identified as V Babu Rao (31) and his wife Rangamma (26).

By | Published: 12:44 pm

Khammam: A deputy sarpanch and his wife who attempted suicide at their residence at Bodiya thanda in Konijerla mandal in the district last Saturday have died on Monday.

The deceased were identified as V Babu Rao (31) and his wife Rangamma (26). In a bid to end their lives the couple along with their two children consumed poison, the police said.

The thanda residents shifted them to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment and the couple succumbed to the poison they consumed. Their two children, Mehin and Manaswini, both aged below five years, were being treated at the hospital.

Financial troubles said to be the reason behind Babu Rao’s action. According to the police he took loans from his acquaintances for the construction of house and was under pressure to repay the loans.

