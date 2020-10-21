Khammam DRF gets modern equipments and vehicles

Ajay Kumar noted that with the initiative of IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao Disaster Response Forces have been set up in all major cities in the state and the force members were given the best training

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Khammam: Priority was being given to modernise the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Khammam Municipal Corporation, stated Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar. At a programme at the corporation office here on Wednesday he launched two disaster relief vehicles and modern equipment for use by the DRF. The two vehicles were procured with an expenditure of Rs 19 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion he said the services of the DRF plays an important role in times of natural calamities. That was why the force was being equipped with the latest equipment and vehicles so that they could respond to the emergencies quickly. Ajay Kumar noted that with the initiative of IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao Disaster Response Forces have been set up in all major cities in the state and the force members were given the best training.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, District Collector RV Karnan, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, trainee Collector Varun Reddy and others were present. Later on the day the minister inspected under construction double bedroom houses at Tekulapalli. 63 blocks consists of around 1200 double bedroom houses being built to give shelter to as many as 5000 people, he said.

He directed the officials and contractors to speed up the construction and finish the pending works. In addition to providing basic amenities like drainage, CC roads, drinking water and electricity, steps to set up an Anganwadi centre, Primary Health Centre and a children’s play area at the housing complex have to be taken up. Ajay Kumar directed the Collector to see that all the houses construction completed at the earliest and that all houses in the complex look similar and attractive.

