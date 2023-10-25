Khammam election a fight between development and arrogance: Puvvada

The minister participated in an Athmeeya Sammelanam here on Wednesday and expressed confidence that development would win in the struggle against the selfish interests of the Congress leader.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:41 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at the BRS party meeting in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Khammam constituency BRS candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the coming Assembly election was a fight between development of Khammam and an arrogant Congress leader.

Ajay Kumar maintained that in his political career he never abused officers as well as employees working in Khammam and across the district and treated them with great respect. But shamefully a Congress leader saying that if his party comes to power he would parade police in the villages and make them apologise to those who faced police cases, he said with reference to Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao’s reported comments against police.

The Congress leader was acting ignorantly and thinking that his party has already assumed power, the minister said while ridiculing Nageswara Rao’s statement comparing him with Qasim Razvi of Razakar’s regime.

As many as 150 youth from different municipal divisions joined BRS in the presence of the minister.