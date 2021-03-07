Khammam: Graduates urged to re-elect Palla Rajeshwar with huge majority

Ajay Kumar was speaking to residents during a door-to-door campaign in Khammam city seeking votes for the TRS candidate

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday urged graduate voters to think wisely and support TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in the MLC election from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency to strengthen the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who had ensured the State’s progress on all fronts.

Ajay Kumar was speaking to residents during a door-to-door campaign in Khammam city seeking votes for the TRS candidate. He visited several localities in 24, 37, 42 and 44 municipal divisions in the city and handed over pamphlets and interacted with graduate voters explaining the historic necessity to reelect the TRS candidate in the MLC elections.

Ajay Kumar urged the young graduates, government and private employees, retired employees and businessmen to cast their first preference vote to Rajeshwar Reddy to elect him with a huge majority.

Later, speaking to the media persons, the Minister noted that the party has chalked out a plan to contact every voter at grassroots level seeking them to cast their votes to the TRS. There was a good response to the TRS campaign in all the 10 Assembly segments in erstwhile Khammam.

He stated that the TRS government led by Chadrashekhar Rao has been implementing numerous welfare and development programmes to create a ‘Bangaru Telangana’ by maintaining a sustainable economic growth rate.

The BJP party has lost its moral right to seek votes in the State because of its negligent attitude towards development of Telangana. The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has miserably failed to deliver several promises made in AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

The NDA government denied setting up a steel factory at Bayyaram, coach factory at Kazipet and the Tribal University in Telangana. In addition to that the Modi government has made the lives of common people troublesome by increasing petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder prices, he alleged.

Hence the graduate voters have to extend their support to the TRS government which has been giving priority to welfare and development of all sections in the society through well designed schemes, Ajay Kumar said.

DCC Bank Chairman, Kurakula Nagabhushanam. MLC B Lakshminarayana, Deputy Mayor B Murali Prasad, corporators T Uma Rani, R Sridevi and others accompanied the Minister.

