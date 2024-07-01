KTR condemns police excesses on unemployed youth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 07:53 PM

Hyderabad: Condemning the police lathi-charge on unemployed youth and BRS leaders at Gandhi Hospital here on Monday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticized the State government’s handling of the situation.

Calling the lathi-charge a police excess on unemployed youth who had reached the hospital to support Motilal Naik, who is on a fast-unto-death at Gandhi Hospital to meet the demands of the unemployed, Rama Rao said this was abuse of power. Questioning why unemployed youth did not have the right to protest and visit individuals advocating for their rights, the BRS working president pointed out the undemocratic nature of the police action.

He also expressed displeasure over the arrest of several BRS party leaders, including MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, party student wing leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav, senior party leader Rakesh Reddy and others. These leaders were detained when they went to meet Naik. Demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all the detained party leaders and youth, Rama Rao said the State government’s actions were a clear indication of its undemocratic attitude, aiming to suppress the legitimate demands and peaceful protests of unemployed youth demanding jobs.

Urging the government to refrain from such practices and instead focus on addressing the genuine concerns of unemployed youth, Rama Rao called for the immediate release of job notifications and urged the government to begin the process of filling two lakh government jobs, as promised before the elections. He assured the unemployed youth that the BRS would stand firmly with them in their struggle and would continue to support their cause. He warned that the government that if the demands were not met, the agitation would only intensify.