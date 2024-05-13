BRS, Congress cadre clash in Cheriyal

The tension was created between the rival groups when BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Congress leader Kommuri Rakesh Reddy have reached the same polling station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 09:15 PM

Siddipet: The Congress and BRS workers were involved in a scuffle at polling booths 40 and 41 at Girls High School in Cheriyal town on Monday.

The tension was created between the rival groups when BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Congress leader Kommuri Rakesh Reddy have reached the same polling station.

Also Read Congress planning to capture booths: BRS

The Police have found it difficult to control the crowd for a while.

The rival groups have raised slogans against each other. A few workers from both sides have sustained minor injuries. Cheriyal town falls under the Jangaon assembly segment that is part of the Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha Constituency.