Kothagudem: Govt school teacher booked under POCSO Act

The accused, a physical science teacher at the government school, was also suspended from services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Kothagudem: A government school teacher was booked under the POCSO Act on charges of misbehaving with girl students of Class 7 at ZPHS Papakolu of Julurpad mandal in the district.

Based on a complaint by a parent, Julurpad SI P Ganesh booked the case against the accused, S Rama Rao under Sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of POCSO Act, Section 3 (2) (5a) of SC/ST (POA) Act 1989 and the Amendment act 2015 (01of 2016) as the students belonged to the SC/ST community.

The accused, a physical science teacher at the school, was also suspended from services by the DEO ESS Sharma on Wednesday in view of the allegations against him and for showing negligence in performing his duties.

Meanwhile, members of women and student organisations staged a dharna at the school demanding the arrest of the teacher and his dismissal from service.