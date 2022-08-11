Khammam: Man drowns, two go missing in search operation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Representational Image

Khammam: Two persons went missing and a man drowned at Surdepalli of Nelakondapally mandal in the district on Thursday.

A youth, P Ranjith (26) of Chennaram village in the mandal went missing while fishing in Palair stream. Two expert swimmers from Palair and Khammam were engaged to search for the missing man but they also went missing.

Then the local officials summoned took up a search operation with some other expert swimmers and the dead body of a man, Venkatesh was found but the body of another man Pravin was not found.

On learning about the incident, Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy reached the spot and inquired about the incident. The local SI Sravanthi was monitoring the search operation.