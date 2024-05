| Teenager Drowns In Agricultural Well In Peddapalli

Teenager drowns in agricultural well in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 08:00 PM

Peddapalli: A 19-year-old teenager, Doddipalli Aravind, drowned in an agricultural well in Jeelakunta of Odela mandal on Wednesday.

According to police, Aravind along with other friends went to the agricultural well to swim. However, he drowned in the waters accidentally.

The Potkapalli police registered a case and are investigating.