Boy drowns in a swimming pool at Sanathnagar

On Monday evening, the child was playing cricket along with his friends and during the game the ball landed in an indoor stadium located near the local open ground.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a Sanathnagar on Monday evening. The boy Karthikeya, studying in standard sixth lived along with his family at Subashnagar in Sanathnagar.

On Monday evening, the child was playing cricket along with his friends and during the game the ball landed in an indoor stadium located near the local open ground.

Karthikeya, scaled the wall of the indoor stadium and went inside.

“We suspect he tried to collect the ball that fell in the pool and drowned. The body was retrieved later in the night,” said an official of Sanathnagar police station. A case is registered.