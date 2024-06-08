Man drowns in a tank in Toopran

When he lost his fishing rod, Narasimhulu ventured deep into the water body to retrieve it but drowned.
Medak: A man drowned in Kotha Cheruvu in Toopran town. The victim was Narasimhulu (48), a resident of Sangareddy.
He along with his relatives Teku Pochaiah, and Jadigadi Devendar ventured into the tank for fishing on Friday evening.
When he lost his fishing rod, Narasimhulu ventured deep into the water body to retrieve it but drowned. The body was retrieved on Saturday afternoon after hours of effort.
A case has been registered.