Khammam: Priyadarshini college student bags job in Accenture with Rs 11 lakh package

The computer science student, Asifa Shaik has been selected as a packaged app development associate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 06:30 PM

Priyadarshini college academic director A Venkataramana felicitated the college student Asifa Shaik.

Khammam: A student of Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam has bagged a job in an US multinational company Accenture with an annual pay package of Rs 11 lakh.

The computer science student, Asifa Shaik has been selected as a packaged app development associate. Despite the ongoing global recession and uncertainty in the job market, it was heartening to see the college student selected for a global company, said the college chairman Dr. Katepalli Naveen Babu.

With hard work and perseverance, anything could be achieved and in everything one does, be it education or business, there should be accountability, the chairman said while congratulating the student.

The college principal Dr. B Gopal said that the interview was conducted after all three rounds (aptitude, coding, communication) and Asifa performed well in all the sections. Students should be well-versed in coding, programming, communication, and problem solving skills.

Academic director of the college Atluri Venkataramana and heads of various departments and faculty felicitated the student.