| Man Sentenced To 20 Years Of Imprisonment In Pocso Case In Khammam

Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in POCSO case in Khammam

The 20-year-old accused Kompati Karthik of Chimmapudi village in Raghunathapalem mandal in the district kidnapped a 6-year-old child living in the same village on March 5, 2023 and raped her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 07:20 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: The first additional district and sessions judge K Umadevi sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 for raping a minor girl. The 20-year-old accused Kompati Karthik of Chimmapudi village in Raghunathapalem mandal in the district kidnapped a 6-year-old child living in the same village on March 5, 2023 and raped her.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, Raghunathapalem police registered a case under Sections 366A and 376 IPC, Section 5 read with 6 of POCSO Act, took up the investigation, filed a charge sheet in the court and proved him guilty.

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt appreciated the investigating officer, ACP Baswa Reddy, Bharosa legal officer M Umarani, public prosecutor A Shankar, court constable G Ravi Kishore, court liaison officers K Srinivasa Rao, Mohan Rao and Home Guard Ayub for getting the accused convicted in the case.