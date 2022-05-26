Khammam: Puvvada to gift iPhones to six KMC corporators who excel in Pattana Pragathi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at Pattana Pragathi preparatory meeting in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar announced that special development funds as an incentive would be given to six best municipal divisions, of the 60 divisions in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), that excel in Pattana Pragathi programme.

Attending a preparatory meeting on Pattana Pragathi here on Thursday the minister informed that he would personally gift six iPhones to the corporators of those six respective divisions at his own expense.

The meeting, attended by Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, District Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, was held to review preparations for Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi that would be conducted from June 3 to 18.

Ajay Kumar revealed that the municipal division, which performs best in all areas of urban development and stands first, would be awarded Rs 60 lakh. The division in second place Rs 50 lakh, in third place Rs 40 lakh, in fourth place Rs 30 lakh, in fifth place Rs 20 lakh and the division standing in the sixth place would get Rs 10 lakh.

He stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao aspires to make villages and towns greener and cleaner with Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi. Hence officials and elected members have to make committed efforts to implement the programme effectively.

Officials and elected members were told to conduct Pattana Pragathi in true spirit rather than as a photoshoot session. Steps to preserve the plants planted in the previous Pattana Pragathi have to be taken along with the planting of new saplings. It was in the law to take action if there was any negligence in the care of the plants and action would be taken accordingly, Ajay Kumar warned.

He instructed authorities to issue notices to the owners of vacant plots to clear water stagnation and growth of wild bushes in their plots. If they fail to do so the Municipal Corporation should take up cleaning and charge 10 times more from such owners.

Ajay Kumar told the Collector Gautam to convert the old municipal building into Khammam City Library with digital library, reading rooms and classrooms to help the unemployed youth to prepare for job tests.

Steps should be taken to ensure that the play grounds were also developed in all municipal divisions. Government lands under encroachment in each division have to be freed and allocate them for developing playgrounds, he suggested

Ajay Kumar inspected two acres of land at the NSP camp area allotted for Telangana Kreeda Pranganam (TKP). He directed the Collector to prepare plans to create facilities like volleyball, shuttle and basketball courts, open gym, toilets, drinking water, greenery and others.

During previous Pattana Pragathi as many as 208 transformers and 12704 different types of electric poles were replaced besides replacement of 40, 000 meters of new wires and laying of new lines, he added.

