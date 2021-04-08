Khammam: Rs 20 crore sanctioned for School of Excellence

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Khammam: The State government has given administrative sanction for Rs 20 crore for the construction of a permanent building for School of Excellence in Khammam.

In a statement here on Thursday, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the school was being run in a private engineering college under the tribal welfare department. The government issued a GO No: 69 sanctioning the funds.

The building would be constructed at Erlapudi village in Khammam (Urban) mandal in the district on five acres of land, the minister said while thanking the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning funds.