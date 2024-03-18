Khammam: T-JUDA raises concerns on mistreatment of MBBS students, lack of infra

The TJUDA in a statement alleged that medical students, especially female students, pursuing their MBBS degree GMC, Bhadradri Kothagudem are being subjected to inappropriate behavior by senior faculty.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Monday raised concerns over severe mistreatment of MBBS students and lack of infrastructure facilities at Government Medical College (GMC) in Bhadradi Kothagudem.

“Our concerns encompass the mistreatment of female students, coupled with various issues like inadequate food, water facilities and inappropriate behavior. We have received reports from several female medical students detailing instances of verbal abuse and harassment, creating a hostile environment that jeopardizes their academic progress and personal well-being,” TJUDA in a press release said.

The T-JUDA demanded thorough investigation into the actions senior faculty, including the principal of the medical college.