Khammam: Medical College students continue their protest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 09:30 PM

Kothagudem: The students of Government Medical College here continued their stir for the second day on Tuesday and staged demonstration outside the college demanding action against the college principal Dr. RL Lakshman Rao.

The college students, mainly female students, had levelled serious charges against the principal accusing him of allegedly misbehaving with them.

The students were also upset as the principal did not allow them to organise freshers and farewell parties.

In a twist to the agitation, it was learnt that two senior faculty members, one of whom faced disciplinary action recently and a warden, were behind the stir.

The faculty and warden were said to have instigated the students to stage protests against the principal, sources in the college said.

The stir is also said to have political connotations as a faculty member who was behind it was connected with the ruling Congress party, sources added.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from Directorate of Medical Education visited the college on Tuesday to carry out a probe into the incident.

The members of the team reportedly questioned the principal and also spoke to the students. The findings of the probe were not yet known.

Meanwhile, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala constituted an enquiry committee led by ZP CEO S Prasuna Rani with chief planning officer U Srinivasa Rao and district horticulture officer K Suryanarayana as the members to probe into the charges made by the students.

The Collector directed the committee to submit its report on March 22.