Kamareddy: DME suspends senior doctors after patient bitten by rat in ICU of govt hospital

On Sunday, the Director of Medical Education (DME) in Telangana issued orders to suspend two senior doctors and a senior nurse at Kamareddy Government Medical College and General Hospital.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 February 2024, 09:08 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana on Sunday has issued orders suspending two senior doctors and a senior nurse at Kamareddy government medical college and general hospital following the incident in which a patient in the ICU was allegedly bitten by a rat.

Orders have been issued by the DME, Telangana suspending Prof, General Medicine, Dr Vasanth Kumar, Assistant Professor General Medicine, Dr Kavya and senior staff nursing officer Manjula with immediate effect following the incident.

