Khammam: TRS cadre asked to work hard for party’s victory in MLC polls

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 31.37 lakhs to the beneficiaries here on Thursday.

At a programme at the Minister’s camp office at VDO’s Colony he handed over the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to 73 persons. Speaking on the occasion, he informed that so far Rs 3.69 crores worth cheques of CMRF given to the beneficiaries in Khammam.

Ajay Kumar asked the party’s elected members to gear up for the ensuing Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal Graduates’ constituency MLC polls. He held a meeting with the party’s elected members to discuss the measures for the party’s victory in the election.

He advised the party workers and leaders carry out the voter enrolment extensively all over the district. Party care was told to see that every graduate in the district is enrolled in the voters list.

