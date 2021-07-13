Khammam ZP chairman asks ryots to adopt modern farming techniques

ZP Chairman Lingala Kamalaraj along with TS Seeds Corporation Chairman and Rythu Bandhu Samithi district convener took part in direct sowing of paddy at Kalakota village

Khammam: Zilla Parishad (ZP) Chairman Lingala Kamalaraj has asked the farmers to adopt modern cultivation techniques of paddy for increased yield.

He along with TS Seeds Corporation, Chairman Kondabala Koteshwar Rao and Rythu Bandhu Samithi district convener, Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao took part in direct sowing of paddy at Kalakota village of Bonakal mandal in district on Tuesday.

They took up sowing of seeds in the agriculture field of Dhasharath, a model farmer in the village. Addressing a gathering of farmers on the occasion he said direct seeded rice (DSR) through broadcasting (scattering seeds by hand) technology for paddy cultivation should be used for better results.

The conventional method of raising paddy nursery and transplantation of seedlings in the field involves huge labour costs and high volume of water consumption. The DSR technology would help to reduce both water consumption and labour wages, Kamalraj explained.

He urged the agriculture scientists and officials to conduct extensive awareness programmes to educate the farmers in the district about the new method to enable them to get better yield with less expenditure.

Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing several measures towards the welfare of the farmers in the State, hence the officials have to do their part in that direction, the ZP Chairman suggested.

The Chief Minister wanted the Rythu Vedikas constructed across the State to serve as a platform for discussions on the new cultivation techniques evolving from time to time to help the farmers to embrace such techniques, he averred.

