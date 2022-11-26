TSRTC reduces ‘Metro Combi’ ticket price

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday announced reduction of the metro express bus combination ticket (Combi Ticket) from the present Rs.20 to Rs.10 under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

“Good news for students in the Greater #Hyderabad range. Management’s decision to reduce Metro Combi ticket price from Rs.20 to Rs.10 #TSRTC. It has been reduced for the convenience of the students. This is for students who have city bus pass to travel in metro services can be used,” TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the TSRTC had announced that the Student Bus pass will henceforth be eligible for use on the Palle Velugu and Express services in view of student overcrowding and requests from the colleges and students on acute shortage of buses which make travel difficult for students.