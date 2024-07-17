The ‘Max’ euphoria begins, team unveils its banger teaser

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 05:05 PM

Hyderabad: The upcoming action thriller ‘Max’ has released its power-packed teaser on Tuesday and has created a mass sensation amongst movie lovers. The top-notch action of ‘Abhinaya Chakravarthy’ ‘Baadshah’ Kiccha Sudeep in the teaser has caught the eyes of the action lovers.

Max being a pan-Indian film has created a lot of expectations. Sudeep, after a very long time, can be seen in a mass avatar. His demi-god look in the teaser is simply electrifying and is indeed a visual treat to his fans. The teaser, therefore, promises to be an absolute mass entertainer thus making fans more excited and eager to look forward to the movie.

‘Max is directed by Vijay Karthikeya, and stars Kiccha Sudeep, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Pramod Shetty and others. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for the movie, which is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations and Kichcha Sudeep under the banner of Kichcha Creations.

Check out the teaser: