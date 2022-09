Rana Daggubati releases the teaser of ‘Kabzaa’ a day before Upendra’s birthday

Film is set to release in 7 languages, including Kannada, the makers released a teaser a day before Upendra’s birthday

Hyderabad: After the success of ‘KGF’, ‘KGF 2’, ‘777 Charlie’ and ‘Vikrant Rona’, Kannada film industry is all set to release another big action entertainer titled ‘Kabzaa’. The film, directed by R Chandru, stars Upendra Rao, Kiccha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, Manoj Bajpayee and Nawab Shah.

While the film is set to release in 7 languages, including Kannada, the makers released a teaser a day before Upendra’s birthday. It was released by none other than Rana Daggubati who has become a popular name across India.

‘Kabzaa’ is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1947 and 1984. It revolves around a freedom fighter’s son who gets entrapped in a mafia world. The film is touted to be a big-scale action film, perfect for a theatrical viewing experience.

Says the director, “The film has already created a lot of buzz and we wanted to treat our fans with the teaser of the film. Tomorrow being Upendra’s birthday, we thought it would be a good gift to all his fans.”

The film, presented by MTB Nagaraj and produced by R Chandru himself under the banner Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises, will release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia and Marathi.

The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur of ‘KGF’ fame, AJ Shetty is the cinematographer, Mahesh Reddy has edited the film and the action is done by Ravi Verma, Vijay, Vikram Mor and Vinod.