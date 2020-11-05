Kids quarantine with cosy clothing

Check out these outfit ideas that will make your little one’s day memorable

A whole lot of days have gone by in quarantine and despite the slow reopening of the city; it isn’t exactly safe for you to take your kids out without putting them at risk. This must’ve definitely gotten you and your babies bored out of monotony. Don’t get us wrong, but we believe spontaneity of colour is the variety of life. We’ve listed out an amazing line up of outfit ideas that will make your kid’s childhood memorable and this quarantine period vibrant.

Pink Pop

Jazz up your little girl’s wardrobe with a bright, single hued pink shade that will make her relate to with either her favourite toy or cotton candy or strawberry lollipop or anything else she loves in a tone of pink; let her have her pick. Pink is a delicate, dainty yet absolutely fun colour she must get acquainted with as early as possible.

Print play

If you’re looking for an ingenious hack to teach your kids about little things like flowers or fruits or animals or alphabets and numbers, have them wear it. Children at tender ages, tend to learn by example, memory and interpretation. Have them learning whilst looking like an angelic cherub.

Theme it up

Expand your child’s peripherals and broaden the horizons of her tiny little mind, by giving her dresses that mean something. Have her wear gowns and frocks that either tell a story or depict a certain theme, like tribal prints or folk scenes or urban lifestyles or about a country; your options are numerous.

Fabric feel

If you’re a mommy, then you know how quickly kids can break into rashes pr can have an allergic reaction to certain fabrics. Always plan your princess’ outfit in tandem with the weather. Stick to soft cotton and linen as they’re not harsh on baby skin during humid and hot climatic conditions. Wool and cashmere are ideal for winters.

Trend alert

Have your mini fashionista rocking her never ending runway with staple prints such as cartoon prints or toy prints depending on the latest kids shows. We’re opting for Boss baby and baby shark. If you want to keep it simple and classic, pick stripes or checks.

