KIMS Sunshine holds awareness on clubfoot

Clubfoot is a congenital disorder where the infant’s foot is in a twisted position, said pediatric orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Vidyasagar, at KIMS Sunshine Hospital.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 June 2024, 11:44 PM

Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Sunshine Hospital, Begumpet, organised an awareness programme on the occasion of World Clubfoot Day, which attracted participation from children who are undergoing treatment for clubfoot, along with their parents.

Clubfoot is a congenital disorder where the infant’s foot is in a twisted position, said pediatric orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Vidyasagar, at KIMS Sunshine Hospital.

Also Read BRS raises concerns over irregularities in counting process of Graduates MLC bypoll

Chief Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, Kim’s Sunshine Hospitals, Dr AV Gurava Reddy distributed gifts to children who had come from different places.