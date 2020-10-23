KIMS surgeons correct spinal deformity in teen

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: Spinal surgeons from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad, successfully conducted correctional surgery on a 14-year-old girl who was diagnosed with scoliosis, which is sideways curvature of the spine. The girl, a resident of East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, was admitted to the hospital with uneven shoulders and a hump in the back. As a result, the physical appearance of the young girl had changed.

There was not enough space in the chest region for lungs and this resulted in difficulty in breathing which in turn could have been fatal. Single stage deformity correction was performed by spine surgeons Dr Suresh Cheekatla and Dr Rohit Kilaru. The anaesthesia team was led by Dr Naresh Kumar and corrected the deformity by more than 95 per cent without any complications, according to a press release.

