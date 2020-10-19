Kings XI down Mumbai in double Super Over thriller

With this thrilling win, Kings XI now have six points from nine matches and stay in contention for playoffs

By | Published: 12:38 am

Dubai: For the first time in the history of IPL, the match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians went into the second Super Over which the KL Rahul-led side won to record their third victory in the season, in Dubai on Sunday.

With this thrilling win, Kings XI now have six points from nine matches and stay in contention for playoffs.

After both team tied at 176/6 at the end of regular 20 overs in their innings, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Nicholas Pooran on the second ball and KL Rahul on the final ball conceding just six runs in the first Super Over. However, Kings XI’s Mohammed Shami too produced a brilliant over to restrict Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to six runs to force a second Super Over.

In the second Super Over, Mumbai, who sent Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya to bat, scored 11 runs losing the latter. In reply, KXIP’s Chris Gayle smashed Trent Boult for a six off the very first ball before Mayank Agarwal hit consecutive boundaries to seal the victory to keep the KL Rahul-led side in contention for playoffs.

Earlier, MI posted 176/6 in stipulated 20 overs on the back of Quinton de Kock’s 43- ball 53. Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile provided the late flourish. In reply, KL Rahul scored a fine 77 in 51 balls. However, his wicket hampered the chase. With nine required from the 20th over, Boult restricted Chris Jordan and Deepak Hooda to just eight runs.

De Kock hit three fours and as many sixes for his fourth fifty of the tournament to anchor the innings before Pollard (34 not out off 12) and Coulter-Nile (24 not out off 12) added 57 runs off 21 balls in the death overs to lift MI past the 170- run mark.

Opting to bat, MI were at a spot of bother when they were reduced to 43 for 3 but De Kock and Krunal Pandya (34 off 30) shared a 58-run stand to steady the ship. It was the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh (2/35) and Mohammed Shami (2/30) who provided the early breakthroughs, dismissing Rohit Sharma (9) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) respectively to reduce MI to 24 for two in 3.3 overs.

New man Ishan Kishan then became Arshdeep’s second victim when he was caught at deep third man while trying to go for a upper cut as MI ended the powerplay at 43 for 3.