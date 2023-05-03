Kiranam to help people with psychological problems in Sircilla

District Medical and Health Department has set up a psychology counseling centre called ‘Kiranam’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: In order to instill confidence among distressed persons, the District Medical and Health Department has set up a psychology counseling centre called ‘Kiranam’. The first of its kind initiative in the State has been established in the district on a pilot basis.

Collector Anurag Jayanti officially launched the toll free helpline number of the centre (18004253333) while conducting a meeting along with psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors and medical officers in the collectorate on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector said different services including identification of psychological health problems in the initial stage, primary treatment, psychological support, pressure management, developing positive attitude and psychological health would be provided through the toll free help line number.

The Kiranam Centre would help people suffering from suicidal tendencies, depression, pressure, anxiety, disappointment, fear, post-traumatic stress disorder, drugs, psychological problems developed out of crisis, domestic violence, psychological health emergency and others.

Informing that the toll free number would work round the clock, the Collector said that whenever they got calls from people, the Centre’s psychologists, psychiatrists and counselors would give counseling to the patients and give them advice on how to overcome the issue. If necessary, they would be referred to a hospital besides giving counseling in the district hospital. The centre staff would follow up the health condition of patients till their recovery, he said, asking officials to display the toll free number in all government offices ensuring that the people are aware of the Kiranam toll free number.

